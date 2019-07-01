News
Where To Watch 4th Of July Fireworks Celebrations In Oklahoma City
Fourth of July is on Thursday and the Oklahoma City Fire Department has provided a list of public fireworks displays for you to safely enjoy.
Fire officials said consumer-grade fireworks are illegal in Oklahoma City. If you have to light it, it is illegal.
According to the department, there are roughly 20,000 fires across the United States caused by fireworks.
The Oklahoma City Fire Department and Oklahoma City Police Department have formed a Fireworks Task Force which will be active throughout this Independence Day period. Fireworks will be confiscated and fines ranging from $167 to $500 may be issued.
Be safe, and enjoy the holiday weekend.
Watch Also: WARNING: Safety Experts Share Reminder On Dangers Of Fireworks