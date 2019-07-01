News
Suspect On The Run Following Short Overnight Pursuit In OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - A suspect is on the run Monday morning after leading Oklahoma City police on a short pursuit in a stolen car, authorities said.
According to police, officers tried to pull the suspect over but they stopped and bailed out of the vehicle near Southwest 51st Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue.
Officers and the police helicopter searched the are for a few house but eventually called off the search early this morning.
This is a developing story.