News
17-Year Old Clouded Leopard Dies At Oklahoma City Zoo
The Oklahoma City Zoo is mourning the loss of 17-year-old clouded leopard, Gemma.
The zoo said Gemma passed away Friday, June 28 due to health issues associated with fluid build up around her heart and kidney failure.
She was taken to the Joan Kirkpatrick Animal hospital where she was humanely euthanized.
Gemma was described as sweet-natured and a special cat.
The zoo staff has encouraged fans to share their memories of Gemma on their Facebook page.