Paoli Police Department Asking For Help Repairing Damaged Patrol Car
PAOLI, Oklahoma - The Paoli police department is asking for help after an officer was hurt during a chase and his patrol car damaged.
Officer Justin Hutchings tried to arrest Quinn Wykoff on a felony warrant. At some point, Wykoff jumped in the truck, backed into the patrol car, and took off.
The officer was hurt in the collision. Wykoff is now facing charges of assault and battery on a police officer and assault with a dangerous weapon.
The police department says that while the vehicle is insured, not all the equipment that was inside will be covered.
If you would like to help Click Here