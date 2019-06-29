Friends Remember The Life Of Sawyer English At Vigil In Edmond
EDMOND, Oklahoma - The Edmond Police Department hasn’t released any new information in the suspicious death case from Thursday. But family confirmed with News 9 that the 24-year-old victim is Sawyer English.
“I was just hoping that it wasn’t true,” said Clint Shieles, an old roommate of Sawyer English.
With not a lot of information being released at this time friends and family of English still have some unanswered questions.
“We just hope that justice is served for Sawyer,” said Shieles.
In the meantime, Jade Willman, and another friend of Sawyer’s, put together a balloon release and candlelight in his honor.
“I hope he is with us, I know he is here with us,” said Willman.
The goal Saturday was to show Sawyer how much he was loved. With the crowd that attended, friends said that you could see how many lives he touched.
“He touched a lot of people’s lives, that was his goal with everyone he met, to make a difference in their life,” said Shieles.
Shieles will take what Sawyer taught him into the rest of his life.
“Just try to share the same energy and the same appreciation he had and carry it on in his name,” said Shieles.
But it doesn’t take away the ache in their heart.
“I miss him more than anything, that is a personality we won’t be able to replace,” said Shieles.
A GoFundMe page has been setup for Sawyer’s family. If you would like to donate, click here.