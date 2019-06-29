The children between the ages of 2 and 13 visited the fair from June 8 to 15 and had symptoms from June 10 to June 16. Fair officials have now closed public access to all animal areas, including its petting zoo. Officials plan to sanitize all buildings that house animals at the fair.

"Safety is and will continue to be our number one priority," said Katie Mueller, the fair's deputy general manager, according to CBS affiliate KFMB.

The fair is scheduled to remain open until July 4.