Family's Attorney Releases Toxicology Report On Teen Killed In Edmond Officer-Involved Shooting
The attorney for the family of the 17-year-old Edmond student shot and killed during a confrontation with police has released the presumptive toxicology results.
According to the results, Lewis was not under the influence of PCP. The report shows there were traces of THC, and the allergy medication Benadryl.
The family’s attorney Andrew Stroth told News 9 further testing will be done to determine the exact levels of THC and Benadryl that were in Lewis’ system at the time of his death. He also released the following statement:
“The autopsy report supports our theory that Isaiah Lewis, an unarmed and naked black teenage boy was unjustifiably shot and killed by Edmond police officers. He did not have any significant substances in his system. We believe that the Mayor, City Manager, Chief of Police and the two officers should be held accountable for the tragic death of Isaiah.”
Since the shooting, Lewis’ family has maintained the shooting death was unjustified.
"Every time I close my eyes and try to sleep, all I can think about is my child crying out for help. That's something that will haunt me to the day I die," said Isaiah’s mother, Vicki Lewis.
According to police, the deadly confrontation took place as Lewis forced his way into a stranger's home, while naked.
Witnesses and police said Lewis appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic. Officers said initial attempts to subdue him failed.
"A taser was deployed, was deployed multiple times without effect on the suspect," said Edmond Police spokeswoman Jenny Wagnon.
While two officers were injured in the confrontation, the family's attorney announced they had filed a federal lawsuit in order to find the truth.
"The policies, practices, and customs of the Edmond Police Department caused the death of Isaiah Lewis," said Stroth.
Reports show Lewis died of multiple gunshot wounds. He was shot four times, once in each leg, in the groin, and in the face.
There was also two taser probes embedded in his abdomen.
The DA is still reviewing the case. The Edmond Police Department cannot comment on ongoing litigation.