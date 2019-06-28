Red Dirt Diaries: 'Prix de West' Attracts Art Lovers From Around The Globe
OKLAHOMA CITY - The summer travel season is upon us and you may be surprised at the number of people who have circled Oklahoma City on the map.
Tourists from around the world are in town this summer to see the works of art at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum.
This is the 47th year for the “Prix de West” invitational art exhibition. It’s been dubbed the Super Bowl of western art and attracts some of the most touted artists from around the globe.
“It’s a major draw in the art community,” said Norman Artist Paul Moore, whose piece received an award.
You can hear the different accents of people who’ve come to OKC to see the world’s premier western art exhibition.
“In Tokyo, there are many famous artists. But I can’t find anything like this in Tokyo,” said Chieko Osumi.
“In Europe, we read about the cowboys and the Wild West, now we see the whole story,” said Dorethea Mevissen, who is visiting from the Netherlands.
Around $3 million of the $5 million in art being offered has already sold, but all of it is on display until early August.