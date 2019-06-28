Indicted OHP Trooper To Retire After State Dismissed Blackmail Charge
OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper accused of blackmailing state officials for a promotion has been cleared.
The state attorney general dismissed the felony case against Captain Troy German under the condition that he retire from the agency.
An Oklahoma County special judge signed off in court on Friday the dismissal of the felony case.
The AG’s Communications Director Alex Gerszewski confirmed in a statement sent to News 9 that the OHP requested the charge be dismissed.
"At the request of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), the charges against Captain Troy German have been dismissed. The OHP determined this course of action was in the best interest of the department moving forward, on the condition of Captain German electing to retire."
The long-time Trooper will now prepare for retirement, according to this statement the OHP posted on social media.
"The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety and Oklahoma Highway Patrol appreciate the efforts of Attorney General Mike Hunter and his staff in the resolution of the felony case against Troy German. The retirement of this member after over two decades brings this matter to a conclusion that is best for the Department. Current members of the Patrol require the full attention of the administration to its mission of moving OKDPS forward in a positive manner, including assurance that accountability for all Patrol members to its core values continues."
German was suspended with pay last December after accusations of blackmail came to light.
A search warrant of German's cellphone revealed he was attempting to gain a promotion to major or a statewide appointment.
He was indicted by the multi-county grand jury on a charge of blackmail for allegedly threatening the state's Department of Safety Commissioner, saying he would reveal OHP misconduct if the commissioner did not accept his proposal.
German’s attorney has not responded to News 9’s requests for a statement or interview.