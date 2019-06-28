"The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety and Oklahoma Highway Patrol appreciate the efforts of Attorney General Mike Hunter and his staff in the resolution of the felony case against Troy German. The retirement of this member after over two decades brings this matter to a conclusion that is best for the Department. Current members of the Patrol require the full attention of the administration to its mission of moving OKDPS forward in a positive manner, including assurance that accountability for all Patrol members to its core values continues."