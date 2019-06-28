Father Identifies Man Killed In Edmond Suspicious Death
Police are investigating after a man was found dead Thursday in an Edmond home.
The incident happened in a home in the 600 block of W First Street. The man had not been seen since Monday and the manner of his death "was clearly not of natural causes," police said Friday.
Police and state medical examiner officials have not identified the deceased man, but a man identifying himself as the man's father identified him on Facebook.
Mitch English, former Oklahoma City television personality, said his son, 24-year-old Sawyer English, died.
“I am going to be angry about the situation. I am going to be very angry, and it will probably be directed towards one person that took my little boy’s life,” Mitch English said in a Facebook post.
The state medical examiner's office will determine the man's cause of death.