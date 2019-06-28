Preparations Underway For Stars And Stripes Festival At OKC Boat House District
OKLAHOMA CITY - Organizers say 20,000 people are expected attend the daylong event Saturday, which will feature rowing, dragon boat and whitewater raft racing, Riversport Rapids and Adventures, and a firework show.
Beginning at 5:00 p.m. the park will shut off the rapids and allow attendees to float the calm waters and later take in the fireworks show from innertubes.
“You can come and go rafting down through Riversport Rapids then go tubing,” said Riversport Executive Director Mike Knopp. “Then, we’ll turn the water off and you can just float in our 8.2 million gallon pool and watch the fireworks.”
Schedule of Events
7:00 a.m. RIVERSPORT Challenge
10:00 a.m. Festival Opens
Dog Adoptions with OKC Animal Welfare
11:00 a.m. RIVERSPORT Rapids and Adventures open
11:15 a.m. Whitewater Rafting League Championships
2:00-5:00 p.m. Olympic Day at RIVERSPORT Rapids Patio
2:00-6:00 p.m. Hudiburg Summer Music Series – Live music from Avenue
4:00 p.m. OGE NightSprints
Corporate Rowing League Championships
PaddleFest Dragon Boat Festival
9:00 p.m. Fireworks
Local food trucks will be on site through the day. There will also be a dog adoption event going on in conjunction with OKC Animal Welfare. The Riversport Rapids will be open with day passes to their rafting, ziplines and adventure courses. The festival also kicks off a summer music series with performances every Saturday through July.
The Hudiburg Summer Music Series takes place every Saturday from 2:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m.
June 29: Avenue
July 6: Stars
July 13: The Cruise Project
July 20: Jason Young Band
July 27: SquadLive
“This is such a fun event,” said Knopp. “While guests are whitewater rafting or hanging out on the patio they’ll get to see a live band play on Rotary Point.”
Admissions to the Stars and Stripes River festival is free. Parking is 10 dollars and fireworks are set to begin at 9 p.m. Saturday.