She said only in the last five or six years has Bricktown really blossomed into what it is now.

Fast forward 20-years, the city has the Thunder, hotels have gone up, the street car is up and running and now the city is extending even farther with Scissortail Park.

“Sometimes, whether it be a person a business or a city, when you try new things it doesn't work. This is one of those success stories,” said Scaramucci.

She said the canal gives her an amenity to brag about, but also gives her a responsibility.

“We all know part of my job is to recommend other places and not necessarily all in Bricktown," said Scaramucci.

She hopes this shows the true community OKC really is.

Another business helping ring in 20-years, the winery Put a Cork In It.

John Burwell and his wife Andrea Griggs Bricktown's only winery because of the canal.

"We figured if we were going to take advantage of Oklahoma City's tourism, this would be the place to do it," said Burwell.

The pair rely on tourism for their business. They said they hope more businesses and developers take advantage of the area.

"I think Bricktown is going to be home to small businesses for years to come," said Burwell.

Put a Cork In It is going to have special products out on the patio during Saturday's celebration.

The canal celebration runs from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 28.

For more information head to their event description on Facebook.