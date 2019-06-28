News
6 In Custody After Leading Police In Chase Across OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - Six people are in custody Friday morning after leading officers on a chase across Oklahoma City, police said.
According to authorities, an officer tried to pull a car over near Northeast 36th Street and North Kelley Avenue.
Police ran the suspect's vehicles tags and found out it was stolen from OKC.
The chase ended near Southwest 13th Street and South Walker Avenue.
No names have been released at this time.
