OKC Non-Profit's Van Stolen
OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma City non-profit organization that helps children who come from families dealing with addiction, is now dealing with a big problem of their own.
“Peaceful Family Solutions” operates out of a house next to Southern Hills Church of God at Interstate 240 and Western Avenue. Executive Director Ted Streuli said sometime either late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, someone broke into the house through a back window. He said they took the keys to the organization’s 15-seat white Ford passenger van and took off out of the driveway.
“It’s a really important piece of equipment for us,” said Streuli.
Streuli said his group needs the van terribly, because they use it to pick up many of their clients on a daily basis.
The large Ford van is white and has a multi-colored “Peaceful Family Solutions” decals on both sides of the van. If you see it, call your local police.