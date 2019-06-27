New ‘I Have A Voice Now’ Campaign Encourages Advocacy Among Kids
OKLAHOMA CITY - A new national project is launching from Oklahoma City this week, centered around empowering kids.
"I Have A Voice Now" is starting with a series of Public Service Announcements, aiming to help the next generation shape their own future.
The series gives kids a voice to express the changes they would like to see in their community.
“I am passionate about making the world better,” a young boy said in the first video.
“I am worthy!” another exclaimed.
Produced for kids and by kids, the project, which you will be able to see on News 9, explores the perspectives of youngsters from all walks of life, from kindergarten through seventh grade.
Producer and Director Ella Janes, 13, believes most adults underestimate her peers.
“We talk about deeper things than, what did we eat at lunch today,” Ella emphasized.
That is the point. The idea sparked in the mind of journalist Ayanna Najuma, as she reflected on her own experience as a participant in the Oklahoma City sit-ins at Katz Drug Store in 1958.
Najuma said, “When I was able to do that at seven years old and continue to sit-in until I was 14, it became pretty apparent to me in recent years that children should have the same opportunity.”
Organizers of the campaign want children from all around the country to submit 30-second videos online to join the conversation, with parental consent, showing them the value of advocacy at an early age.
“I think it’s pretty important,” Ella said, “because if you learn as a kid that you have a voice, then when you’re older, you’ll use it more often.”
“Children are saying to the world, ‘I’m in charge of my own life. I want to be able to identify the issues that impact me, and on top of that, I’ve got solutions on how to accomplish that.’”
If your child is interested in expressing their views for I Have A Voice Now, click here to learn more.