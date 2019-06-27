News
EMSA Issues First Heat Alert Of The Summer For OKC Metro
OKLAHOMA CITY - EMSA has issued its first Heat Alert of the summer Thursday, June 27.
EMSA said by 3:30 p.m. Thursday, paramedics had responded to six separate heat-related emergencies in Oklahoma City.
Patients reportedly called 911 complaining of dizziness, dehydration, fatigue and nausea. The patients ages ranged from 50 to 80 years old.
EMSA said its urging residents to plan ahead before going outdoors and to take water or fluids with you.