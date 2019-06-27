News
Good Samaritan Saves Man Involved In Deadly Crash
Thursday, June 27th 2019, 2:52 PM CDT
Updated:
ADA, Oklahoma - A good Samaritan was caught on camera rescuing a man involved in a deadly crash Wednesday in Ada.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said the man who was rescued had crossed the center lane, slamming into another vehicle.
Deborah Smithee, 49, of Stonewall, Okla., and Charles Coffman, 49, of Tupelo, Okla., were killed in the crash. Nathan Nolen, 44, of Ada was identified as the man in the 2011 Dodge truck that crossed the center line.
The crash is under investigation.