A statement on the family's GoFunde page, where they were trying to raise $25,000 to cover the costs of repatriating Lindsay's body, described her as having "the most beautiful, gentle soul" and said she "will be missed deeply."

A statement issued early Thursday morning by Timothy Law Synder, the President of Loyola Marymount University, said Lindsey was a communication studies major at the university. Synder said Lindsey was a "devoted animal lover and climate change advocate."

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation expressed condolences and "deepest sympathies" to the family in a statement, and said officials were still investigating the incident. In the meantime, it said another government agency had issued "precautionary advisories to the public" following the shark attack.