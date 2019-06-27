3-Vehicle Crash Causes Massive Fire On I-44 At Highway 169 In Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - An injury crash sent a huge plume of smoke into the Tulsa skyline Thursday morning after two semis crashed and exploded. Interstate 44 and Highway 169 are both shut down where they intersect near 21st Street and Garnett.
We're told semi with an oversized load hit the overpass on eastbound Interstate 44 at Highway 169. Another semi truck hit the first, and both semis are engulfed in flames. One of the trucks is labeled Stone Trucking which is a local company that hauls a lot of oversized freight.
There is also what appears to be an F150 pickup escort vehicle involved in the crash.
Tulsa firefighters are on scene. Police and ODOT workers are assisting with highway closures and traffic control.
We understand it is an injury crash, but we don't know the extent of the injuries. News On 6 Storm Tracker Timm Crone was on hand and said the driver of one of the trucks was able to escape before the cab caught fire.
Drivers should avoid the area.