Choctaw Fire Causes $100,000 In Damage To Firefighter's Home
Thursday, June 27th 2019, 6:00 AM CDT
Updated:
CHOCTAW, Oklahoma - The home of an Oklahoma City Firefighter was seriously damaged Thursday morning after a fire in Choctaw, authorities confirm.
The fire was near South Indian Meridian Road and Southeast 44th Street.
Authorities said the fire initially started in the garage.
Firefighters said everyone inside the home was able to evacuate safely.
Fire officials estimate that there is around $100,000 worth of damage to the home.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.