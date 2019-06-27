But dispensing with paper money seems like a natural twist these days given the popularity of ecommerce and as some retailers decline to accept cash. Meanwhile, handing control of the Monopoly bucks to a computer could presumably discourage cheating by aspiring real estate moguls tempted to pocket an extra $500 or two.

In the real world, cashless policies remain contentious. Proponents say ditching notes cuts time and costs associated with managing money, while detractors say that discriminates against lower income Americans. San Francisco, Philadelphia and New Jersey all have banned brick-and-mortar retailers from refusing to take cash.