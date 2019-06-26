The family says the student, whose African-American, and others were bullying her son at school the day before.



"They said all Mexicans should be behind the wall," said Alfonso Vazquez, Beronica's husband.

The family believes if the school, for the gifted and talented, had handled the bullying, the attack could have been prevented. In a statement to CBS News school officials said. "The Passaic schools cannot make comment with regard to student matters involving a juvenile. Details are under investigation."

Now the family says they are now considering moving for fear of their safety.

