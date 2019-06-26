NBC's ad-supported streaming service is set to launch in 2020. It will feature "some of the world's most popular television and film franchises, including homegrown original programming, as well as content from outside partners," the release said.

"The Office" premiered on NBC in 2005 and was adapted from the hit BBC show of the same name. The hit is largely responsible for catapulting some of Hollywood's biggest stars into the limelight, including John Krasinski, Mindy Kaling and Steve Carell.

In the words of Andy Bernard — and now likely fans everywhere: "I wish there was a way to know you're in the good old days, before you've actually left them."