Later Wednesday, Mr. Trump heads to Japan for the Group of 20 summit, where he is expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other world leaders. The president said he thinks the two nations can make a trade deal, but at the same time he's happy with where things are, claiming the U.S. is taking in a "fortune" from China through tariffs. Mr. Trump said he's happy "either way" with a deal or without one.