Oklahoma City Dodgers Looking Into Improving Safety At Ballpark
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Dodgers said they're looking into extending the protective netting after a woman at an Los Angeles Dodgers game was the latest to be hospitalized after being struck by a foul ball Sunday.
The woman was sitting four rows up just beyond the protective netting
The OKC Dodgers are a Minor League affiliate of the LA team. The safety netting at the Los Angeles facility ends at the home plate side of both dugouts, while 2016 improvements in Oklahoma City extended netting more than halfway down both dugouts after a Major League Baseball recommendation.
In a statement, the OKC Dodgers told News 9, "Safety is of the utmost importance for our fans. We have started the process of evaluating our options to extend the protective netting."
They said it's too early to comment on what a next step would look like, but they are talking with net vendors.
In 2012, when the team was still called the Redhawks, a 6-year-old girl nearly lost her eye after a ball was fouled off into the lower level of the third base side.
A team spokesman noted the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark is owned by the City of Oklahoma City and any major changes may have to be done in conjunction with the City.