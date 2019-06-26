Mayor Holt To Announce Scissortail Park Grand-Opening Concert Headliner
Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt will announce the the headliner for the inaugural concert at Scissortail Park, Wednesday.
The park is a part of MAPS 3 and is still under construction.
There’s less than 100 days until the large 40-acre Upper Park's grand opening, Sept. 27-29. The upper portion of the park stretches from Oklahoma City Blvd. to the SkyDance Bridge. The bridge then connects to the other Lower Park, but that part won't be complete until 2021.
In the past few weeks it was announced that the stage where this headliner will perform will be called the Love's Travel Stop Stage and Great Lawn.
The venue is supposed to be able to accomodate concerts and even multi-day music festivals.
Mayor David Holt tweeted out a rendering of what the venue is supposed to look like.
People have been taking to the internet to guess who the headliner will be. Many are guessing well known Oklahomans, like Garth Brooks, Blake Shelton and Carrie Underwood.
News 9 is jumping in on the fun! You can weigh in on our Facebook page.
Mayor Holt will make the announcement at 10 a.m. at Scissortail Park.