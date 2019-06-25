News
Briggs Teen Stabs Stepfather To Death
Tuesday, June 25th 2019, 7:24 PM CDT
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - A teenage girl stabbed her stepfather to death around 4 p.m. June 25, according to Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
The homicide occurred in Briggs Oklahoma in eastern Cherokee County.
The teen fled the scene after stabbing Gary Maize, was captured in Tahlequah, and taken to a juvenile facility according to Cherokee County Sheriff's.
The motive is undetermined and the incident is under investigation.