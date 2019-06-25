ICE Agents Arrest 24 People In Oklahoma During 4-Day Enforcement, Removal Operation
Twenty-four people have been arrested in Oklahoma during a 4-day, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation in northern Texas and Oklahoma.
Altogether, 75 people were arrested as a part of the enforcement and removal operations. ICE said the people they arrested were "criminal aliens and immigration violators."
ICE said most of the people arrested had prior criminal histories including convictions for drug possession, assault, dangerous drugs, illegal entry, larceny, marijuana possession, possessing a weapon, failure to identify and identity theft.
“The operations that our ICE officers perform provide a vital public-safety benefit to local communities by removing criminal aliens from the streets,” said Marc J. Moore, field office director of ERO Dallas. “These operations also help maintain the integrity of our immigration laws.”
The Dallas field office is responsible for 128 counties in North Texas and Oklahoma.
All of the arrested can be removed from the U.S. under the U.S. Immigration and Nationality Act.