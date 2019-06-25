Newcastle police are looking for a person of interest after they received reports of an incident at the Newcastle Walmart.

Police were called about 11:20 p.m. Monday in reference to a man exposing himself in the women's bathroom at the Walmart. Officers were told the incident happened about 7:15 p.m. 

After speaking with witnesses, police said a person of interest was located on surveillance video. 

The Newcastle Police Department is asking for the man or anyone who can identify this man to contact the police.