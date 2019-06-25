In Win For Small Liquor Retailers, State Supreme Court Decides Not To Hear Challenge To New Law
OKLAHOMA CITY - In a decision seen as a victory for small business owners, the State Supreme Court decided it will not hear a challenge to a controversial new liquor law, paving the way for the law to go into effect late this summer.
Justices said they would not hear the challenge backed by some of the nation’s largest liquor distributors to the new law referred to by its legislative number, Senate Bill 608.
The law, signed by Governor Kevin Stitt earlier this spring, requires the sellers of the top 25 alcohol brands to sell to any wholesaler that wants to sell their products, instead of picking and choosing individual wholesalers. The law is a change to Oklahoma's liquor law modernization efforts voters passed several years ago.
Smaller wholesalers say the law is a "correction" to what voters approved, preventing consolidation of distribution which would and in some cases already has put smaller wholesalers or liquor stores out of business.
But some of the country's largest liquor distributor groups, including the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, the Wine and Spirits Wholesalers of America and the State Chamber of Commerce, opposed the law. The group being the challenge criticized the state's high court and the law in a statement after the court’s decision.
"Senate Bill 608 is both unconstitutional and will create chaos in the alcohol distribution industry - ultimately harming consumers." President of the Institute for Responsible Alcohol Policy, John Maisch said.
The law hasn't officially taken effect, but the Alcoholic Beverage Law Enforcement Commission has already approved it. It goes into effect August 29th, however IRAP said it is vowing to continue their fight in district court where the challenge was sent after the Court’s ruling.