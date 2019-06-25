The "Empire" actor told investigators his alleged attackers doused the bleach on him and yelled racist and homophobic slurs.



Many files contain surveillance camera footage that police collected as they launched what was initially a hate crime investigation, as well as footage from what appears to be the route police have said the two brothers took to and from the scene. One short clip shows the brothers, Abel and Ola Osundairo, running after allegedly staging the attack against Smollett on a Chicago street.



The release is the latest chapter in a story that began with Smollett's allegations that he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack. He was eventually arrested on charges that he lied to police and prosecutors later dismissed the charges. In the most recent development, a judge allowed the appointment of a special prosecutor to weigh the decision to drop the charges, opening the possibility that Smollett could be charged anew.