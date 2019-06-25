Edmond Construction Project Expected To Cause Headache For Drivers
EDMOND, Oklahoma - It will be a race against time as the City of Edmond begins construction Tuesday to replace the deteriorating concrete intersection at West 15th Street and North Santa Fe Avenue, just a quarter mile from Edmond Santa Fe High School.
Edmond officials said the construction at the major intersection will last well into August. During that time, each direction will be cut down to just one lane with the traffic light programmed to let one direction go at a time.
It's going to be slow going in this area for around seven weeks, officials said. Drivers should expect significant delays and find an alternate routes if possible.
They are also giving notice to several businesses in the area that they will have to restrict street access as part of the construction from time to time.
The project is expected to cost around $800,000.
With any project, the weather cooperating is key, but the officials said the intersection should be reopened around August 12th, just before classes are scheduled to resume at Edmond Santa Fe high school up the street on August 16th.