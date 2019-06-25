2 Arrested Following High-Speed Pursuit In Edmond
EDMOND, Oklahoma - Two people have been arrested following a high-speed pursuit Tuesday morning in Edmond.
Edmond police said they responded to a call about a suspicious person around 6:20 a.m. The caller told 911 that someone was at their door. When officers responded, a white truck took off, initiating the high-speed pursuit.
The chase ended near East 2nd Street and South Douglas Boulevard. The truck lost a tire and was left wrapped up in a barbed wire fence, officials said.
Witnesses said the chase got up to dangerously high speeds and it could have turned deadly quickly.
According to officials, the suspects were driving a stolen vehicle.
Edmond Police said they're working to get the scene cleared just north of Arcadia Lake.
