Your 2 Cents: MAPS 4 Ideas Deal With Social Problems
The mayor and Oklahoma City Council will be holding special meetings to decide what projects they'll put before voters for MAPS 4.
The temporary one-cent sales tax has funded some of Oklahoma City's most notable improvements, the canal, the arena, ballpark and on and on. But some of the ideas they're considering now deal with social problems, homelessness, mental health, drug treatment and domestic abuse.
I call them permanent problems that don't match up with a temporary sales tax.
Here's what a few of you had to say:
Deborah first, "Utilizing MAPS for infrastructure and special needs (albeit important) efforts is not correct. Using MAPS to TRANSFORM our great city into a wonderful place for all citizens to enjoy was the intent."
And Dorothy adds, "Agree. MAPS is not the right road for these issues."
Linda from Edmond, "No more MAPS...enough is enough."
Jen shares city leaders’ vision, "I would much rather MAPS money be used to fund improvements to our city in the ways of improving the very outdated animal shelter or helping the homeless than, what I view as very worthless endeavors such as the street cars. You want to improve the city then care for the community."
Finally, from Todd after hearing the ideas, "MAPS 1993-2019 R.I.P."
I'm Kelly Ogle and that's Your 2 Cents.