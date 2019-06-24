Wild Weather Exhibit Teaches The Science That Brings The Storm
Kids of all ages can learn the science behind the storms at Science Museum Oklahoma's Wild Weather exhibit, open now through Labor Day 2019.
From hurricanes to blizzards, tornadoes to severe heat, Wild Weather provides visitors with unique opportunities to explore the science of severe weather! Tag along aboard a research flight through a hurricane, witness the power of tornadoes, follow turbulent cloud formations and lightning strikes, become a community scientist in the midst of a raging winter storm, and meet a researcher studying the force of wind in the lab.
Through these unique experiences, discover how emerging technologies and recent scientific discoveries are improving our ability to forecast severe weather and enhancing our awareness of global weather phenomena.
Wild Weather is included with general admission and membership.