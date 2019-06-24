19-Year-Old Allegedly High On Acid Released On Bail After Jailed For Shooting At Edmond Police
EDMOND, Oklahoma - An Edmond teen allegedly high on acid faces shooting with intent to kill charges after he fired at officers, according to Edmond police.
Officers arrested Jackson Morris, 19, on Saturday at his home near the University of Central Oklahoma campus.
Edmond police and the Oklahoma County Jail confirmed on Monday that Morris has been released from jail on an $85,000 bond.
His neighbors said they have not seen him since Saturday night.
Residents on the street where Morris lives are shell shocked from the incident.
“I just heard gunshots outside my window,” said Josh Masterson, witness. “There was a lot of screaming and lights of course.”
Masterson said he hit the floor when he heard the gunshots.
He said before police arrived his neighbor, who has small children, was mowing her lawn and got into an altercation with Morris. Witnesses reported that Morris was running around "acting crazy,” and at one point, yelled that he was on high on acid.
“It was a little scary for sure,” said Masterson.
When Edmond police and UCO officers responded they said Morris was in his front yard jumping up and down. He then jumped through the glass door of his home and fired at officers through a window.
Police said Morris came back outside unarmed but ignored their commands. He was tased several times before being arrested.
Masterson said he stayed on the floor inside his home during the entire incident.
“I just tried to stay out of the way,” said Masterson.
Police said none of the officers or residents were injured by gunfire, but one round did hit a nearby home.
A UCO officer was injured from a fall as he jumped for cover from gunfire.