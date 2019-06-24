AG Hunter Announces Details Of $85M Settlement With Teva Pharmaceuticals
Attorney General Mike Hunter announced the terms of the $85 million settlement agreement with Teva Pharamaceuticals.
The funds will be used to reduce the opioid epidemic in Oklahoma, according to the press release sent Monday.
Other terms listed:
- Teva will not employ or contract with sales representatives to promote opioids in the state.
- Teva will not use speakers, key opinion leaders or speaking events to promote opioids.
- Teva will not provide direct or indirect financial support for branded or unbranded information promoting opioids, such as brochures, newsletters, books and guides.
“The effects of the ongoing opioid epidemic in Oklahoma has been devastating,” Attorney General Hunter said. “The resources and terms of the agreement will help abate the ongoing crisis the state is facing, help prevent doctors and Oklahomans from being misled by marketing materials and provides law enforcement with another investigative tool to help us shut down pill mills and illicit enterprises.
“I continue to be grateful to the state’s legal team, not only for their hard work to secure this settlement, but also for their efforts since trial has started. They are presenting compelling evidence and testimony in our case against Johnson & Johnson,” AG Hunter said.
Oklahoma is scheduled to receive the funds later this week.