"We don't have to go out of state to have a great vacation with the family," said Gov. Stitt. "I think about how great Oklahoma City is. The downtown, the renovation, the Thunder, the river. The things that Tulsa's doing. The Gathering Place was ranked number one new attraction in 2019. It's time that we get that pride back and we realize we are so proud of the state of Oklahoma, the best state in the country."