Governor Stitt: Oklahoma Is Better Than OK
OKLAHOMA CITY - Governor Kevin Stitt says Oklahoma is better than OK and we need to let people know. He made tourism a top priority when he took office earlier this year and now state leaders are focused on Oklahoma 2.0.
"In the eastern part of the state we've got so many great lakes. And then down south, Broken Bow, Hochatown, it is a different world down there. The trees," said Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt. "Route 66, we've got people from all over the world traveling down Route 66. We think we have a lot to offer."
These are just a few of the reasons Governor Kevin Stitt is committed to letting everyone know about our great state.
"It's Oklahoma 2.0," said Gov. Stitt. "What is the next level? Because Oklahoma is ok, is not ok with me, so we are changing that brand," said Gov. Stitt.
Tourism is our state's third largest industry. In 2017, 21 million people visited Oklahoma, generating $8.9 billion in travel spending, a record high. That in turn created more than 100,000 jobs statewide. But Stitt has his sights even higher.
"We don't have to go out of state to have a great vacation with the family," said Gov. Stitt. "I think about how great Oklahoma City is. The downtown, the renovation, the Thunder, the river. The things that Tulsa's doing. The Gathering Place was ranked number one new attraction in 2019. It's time that we get that pride back and we realize we are so proud of the state of Oklahoma, the best state in the country."