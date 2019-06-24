Glamping At Oklahoma’s Orr Family Farm
OKLAHOMA CITY - Wagons were the best way to travel back in the 19th century. Probably not the most comfortable to rest your head, but fast forward to 2019, and things have changed. Orr Family Farms has found a way to take those great pioneer wagons and turn them into a glamping experience you won't forget.
Parked in the suburbs of Oklahoma City, Orr Family Farm has become a fall favorite for families. However, with all the attractions dotting the expansive property, why let it go unused all summer? Our family of five went to check out the Farm's newest way to attract families, camping in a pioneer wagon with modern amenities. A taste of simpler times, but with AC and mattresses.
"Well, I woke up in the middle of the night and it's crazy to say but my wife passed away years ago and I felt like she was telling me "go get those wagons," said Dr. Glenn Orr, the owner of Orr Family Farm.
And that started it. Dr. Orr, owner and operator of the Farm began mapping out his newest dream. The Conestoga wagons are patterned after pioneer wagons used in the 19th century to settle the west. Eight wagons fitted for families or larger groups with four sets of bunk beds. The wheels are made by the Amish in Pennsylvania. And, Dr. Orr believed it was just the thing to connect with Oklahomans.
"It's really nice, it's comfortable," said Stephanie Tice, fellow glamper. "The beds are nice; the kids love it. I like that there's actual plug ins for your phone."
Tice and family keep coming back. Hot dogs and smores in the fire pit, an indoor swim spa and room to roam. No roughin' it here. One of our favorites was the giant jumping pillow. Enjoying a carefree summer, not far from home.
"We've had people that live just two miles from here that have already been here more than once," said Dr. Orr. "Then we had a couple from, their son from Ukraine, they are touring the United States. They said, 'we loved it so much we're coming back by.'"
Back for a truly unique camping experience.
"There's something else I'm going to be adding in the future," Dr. Orr said.
But he wouldn't tell us what it is. But whatever is next, Dr. Orr promised we would be among the first to see it.