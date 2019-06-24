Not only the young are weighed down by student debt. Americans age 60 and older owe more than $86 billion in unpaid college loans, while 40% of those 65 and older are in default, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Sanders said the plan would also help current and future students by easing the financial struggle many face once they're in college. Almost half of college students report struggling with hunger and the cost of housing, for instance.

"In the richest country in the history of the world, students should not have to starve in order to get an education," noted a statement on Sanders' campaign site.