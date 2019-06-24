In previous settlements, there's been controversy over where the money should end up. A new state law was eventually passed that directed the money into the state treasury.

In terms of this settlement with Teva, Judge Thad Balkman asked for further paperwork to make sure everything complied with the new law.

State leaders wanted the money to be put in the state treasury, but the AG's office said it should be put in escrow until after the ongoing trial with Johnson and Johnson finishes.

Eventually, former Oklahoma State Supreme Court Justice Steven Taylor was called in to help both sides reach an agreement.

News 9 was told state legislative leaders have reached a deal with the AG, and Chief Justice Taylor has submitted his report and recommendations.

Everything is expected to be presented to Judge Balkman for approval Monday.