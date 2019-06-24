85-Year-Old Tulsa Runner Struck, Killed By Car
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police officers are investigating a deadly crash that killed a Tulsa runner Monday morning, June 24.
Police say 85-year-old Richard Irons was out for a run and was hit by a driver while crossing the street. Police say it appears to have been a complete accident as witnesses say that the driver had a green light and say it was dark at the time.
Officers said Irons did not appear to have been using a crosswalk. They interviewed the driver but don't expect any charges to be brought against him.
Officers blocked off all southbound lanes on Yale between 51st and 61st for the investigation. They said it is a sad situation, but they hope it can teach a valuable lesson to others.
"Just everybody be careful when you drive, especially at night, there's always pedestrians around so watch your speed and watch out for everybody else," said Corporal Will Dalsing, Tulsa Police Department.
Several sources have contacted News On 6 to say Irons was an avid runner. He worked maintenance at Kirk of the Hills Church after his retirement and was active in the community.