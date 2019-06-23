News
City Of Lindsay Without Power Due To Lightning Strike
Sunday, June 23rd 2019, 6:09 PM CDT
Updated:
The city of Lindsay is currently without power due to a lightning strike Sunday.
Officials said the electric substation was struck, and the city will be without power until a portable substation is located.
The old REC office building is available to anyone on oxygen that needs electricity, officials said.
According to the report, officials believe Monday is the best case scenario for the portable station to be installed.