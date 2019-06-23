News
List Of Oklahoma Highway Closures Due To Flooding
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has released the following list of highway closures in Oklahoma as of 4 p.m. Sunday.
The following highways are closed until further notice due to flooding:
BECKHAM CO.
- The I-40 southern service road is closed at MM19 near Sayre for extended repairs due to road damage.
CHEROKEE CO.
- SH-10 is closed at the junction of US-62
- SH-80 is closed four miles west of Hulbert near Fort Gibson Lake.
LEFLORE CO.
- US-270 is closed between Wister and Heavener.
LOGAN CO.
- SH-74E is closed between SH-51 and Marshall due to drainage structure damage after flooding.
MUSKOGEE CO.
- SH-10 is closed half a mile east of the US-62 junction near Fort Gibson due to damage after flooding.
OTTAWA CO.
- SH-69A is OPEN between SH-10 and US-69
- US-69A is OPEN from Quapaw west to US-69
SEQUOYAH CO.
- Eastbound US-64 remains closed between I-40 near Roland and SH-64D near Moffett until further notice due to bridge damage from flooding. Continue using detour to eastbound I-40; plan extra travel time.
