Protestors Gather Near Fort Sill Amid Immigration Debate
Sunday, June 23rd 2019, 6:33 AM CDT
Updated:
LAWTON, Oklahoma - Protesters gathered near Fort Sill Saturday afternoon fighting a plan to house migrant children at the Army post.
The plan would bring more than 14,000 unaccompanied children to the base. Some of the protesters were Japanese Americans remembering their own detainment at the post as children during World War II.
There was a similar protest in 2014 when the Obama administration held several thousand immigrant children at Fort Sill.