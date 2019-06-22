News
Suspect Arrested After Shots Fired In Edmond
EDMOND, Oklahoma - One suspect is in custody after Edmond police officers responded to an incident Saturday.
According to authorities, the suspect was reportedly causing a disturbance in the 100 block of E. Edwards, near the UCO campus, and neighbors called 911.
When officers arrived the suspect reportedly dove through a plate glass window of his home. Police said the suspect got a gun and started shooting out of the front window of the house towards police.
According to the suspects girlfriend and friend, he was reportedly high on drugs.
The suspect was arrested and taken to the hospital.
A UCO officer was also taken to the hospital for injuries sustained while diving to avoid gun fire.