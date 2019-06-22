The 29-year-old Yukon, Oklahoma, native started skydiving about two-and-a-half years ago. He moved to Hawaii a year and a half ago to focus on sky-diving full time. He was an adventurer, Mendenhall said, who lived in Vail, Colorado, to snowboard and Moab, Utah, to skydive. He worked as a videographer who filmed customers as they dove. He was trying to earn more jumping hours and learn the trade, she said.