29-Year-Old Yukon Man Dies In Fatal Hawaii Plane Crash
A Honolulu City Council member says a review of policies and procedures for skydiving businesses will be undertaken following a deadly crash on Oahu.
A plane carrying skydivers crashed and burned shortly after taking off Friday night from a small airfield on the North Shore. All 11 people on board were killed.
Councilwoman Kymberly Pine said Saturday that members will wait for the results of the Federal Aviation Administration investigation before considering action.
She says they will work with state and federal officials to evaluate the policies and protections in place concerning the safety of skydiving businesses, customers, residents and visitors.
Natacha Mendenhall said her cousin Casey Williamson, who worked at the Oahu Parachute Center, was on board the plane. She said her family has not been officially notified of his death.
But they provided Honolulu police with Williamson's name and date of birth, and the police confirmed he was on the flight, she said.
The 29-year-old Yukon, Oklahoma, native started skydiving about two-and-a-half years ago. He moved to Hawaii a year and a half ago to focus on sky-diving full time. He was an adventurer, Mendenhall said, who lived in Vail, Colorado, to snowboard and Moab, Utah, to skydive. He worked as a videographer who filmed customers as they dove. He was trying to earn more jumping hours and learn the trade, she said.
Williamson was his mother Carla Ajaga's only child, Mendenhall said. "We're all very upset," said Mendenhall, speaking from her home in Fort Worth, Texas. "She cannot really talk right now. What she wants everyone to know is how full of life her son was, how loving he was."