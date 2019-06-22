Wounded Veteran Receives New Home In Blanchard
BLANCHARD, Oklahoma - Many community members gathered Saturday morning to show their support for a local hero, retired U.S. Army Specialist Adam Putt.
Putt and his family were welcomed with open arms to their newly built home in Blanchard. A home built out of love with help from the community, and the national organization Homes For Our Troops.
“It’s a wonderful gift. It’s a tremendous gift,” Putt said, while fighting back tears.
In 2007, Putt was deployed to Baghdad as a rifleman. Just one month into his deployment, his life changed forever.
An improvised explosive device hit him. He lost several members of his division, and both of his legs.
After hearing of Putt's story, Homes For Our Troops wanted to help.
Just before Christmas, the organization came to Oklahoma and began building a home for Putt and his family.
“When I look at this house, that’s what I see… potential,” Putt said, after telling the crowd to squeeze potential as you can, from any given situation.
The home is custom built and has more than 40 adaptations. It provides widened doorways for wheelchair access, a roll-in shower and kitchen amenities that include pull-down shelving and lowered counter tops.
Putt said he's most excited for the shower, because his current shower is narrow and small, and he has to shower one-handed as he holds on for balance.
But now, those troubles are over.
Homes For Our Troops was founded in 2004, and has since built 278 specially adapted homes across the country. Putt's home, being the fourth in Oklahoma.
