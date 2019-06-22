News
Warning Issued To Kingfisher Residents After Well 12 Tests Positive For E. Coli
The City of Kingfisher has issued a warning to all Kingfisher water supply customers after a well tested positive for E. Coli Saturday.
The City was notified by the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality Saturday afternoon.
According to the report, Well 12 tested positive for E. coli and has been shut down. In a statement posted to Facebook, the City said the contamination may be due to heavy rains, flooding and excessive run-off.
Water crews are flushing lines to expedite the flow of potential contamination from the water system.
Residents are urged to boil their water before consuming.
The city is working with the ODEQ to resolve the issue.