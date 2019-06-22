News
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Portion Of Northwest Okla. Saturday
Saturday, June 22nd 2019, 8:27 AM CDT
Updated:
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for several counties in northwest Oklahoma Saturday.
The warning is in effect until 10 p.m. and includes Alfalfa, Blaine, Dewey, Garfield, Kay, Kingfisher, Major, Noble, Woods and Woodward County.
Thunderstorms are expected to form in northwest Oklahoma this afternoon and could quickly turn severe with mainly a large hail and damaging wind threat.
With these storms, the tornado threat is low but not zero. Highest storm chances for Oklahoma City arrive late evening into tonight.
Highest likelihood for large hail and an isolated tornado will be in northwest Oklahoma this afternoon and evening. Damaging wind threat extends into Oklahoma City as the storms form a squall line and move southeast.